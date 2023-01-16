Grand Jury To Consider Charges For Man Allegedly Shot By Assault Victim’s Son

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, Texas–A man who was shot in July by the son of an elderly woman who was allegedly shoved to the ground when she tried to break up a domestic assault is facing felony charges that a Bowie County grand jury may consider next month.

Aaron Scott Campbell, 29, appeared Wednesday before 202nd District Judge John Tidwell on charges of burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit another felony, injury to an elderly person and misdemeanor charges of family violence assault, criminal mischief and criminal trespass, as well as to address a motion to revoke a three-year felony probation he began serving in 2020 for possession of a controlled substance

First Assistant District Attorney Kelley Crisp opposed allowing Campbell to resolve the probation case while newer charges remained pending, noting that alleged victims might have to wait for justice if Campbell is sentenced to a term in a state jail on the probated drug case.

Advertisement

Tidwell agreed that the felony burglary and assault cases should be referred to the grand jury for possible indictment in February and postponed any action in the probation case. If the grand jury finds there is probable cause to indict any of the new cases, they will proceed.

Campbell has repeatedly violated his terms of probation, is accused of assaulting an elderly woman whose son shot Campbell in response in July, and had allegedly been involved in a physical confrontation with a woman in October who escaped in a stranger’s car.

He has been in custody since Oct. 22 when members of the Texarkana Texas Police Department responded to a call about a man assaulting a woman in a parking lot in the 4900 block of W. 7th Street, according to court records. When police arrived, they arrested Campbell on outstanding warrants.

Campbell allegedly told officers he’d been arguing with his girlfriend but she had left in a car. Officers tracked the car’s driver, who reportedly told them she allowed the girlfriend to get in her car and locked the doors when she realized the woman was trying to get away from Campbell.

Campbell allegedly threatened the woman and scratched her car as she drove away with the girlfriend, leading to the criminal mischief charge.

Among the warrants that led to Campbell’s arrest were those connected to a July 27 incident in Wake Village, Texas. Campbell was allegedly on top of and beating a woman that day in the front of a house in the 800 block of McArthur Street in Wake Village, Texas, according to a probable cause affidavit. When a 71-year-old woman attempted to intervene, Campbell allegedly pushed her down causing bruising to her elbow and pain to her buttocks.

The woman’s son reportedly ran outside holding a metal bar or pipe in an attempt to protect his mother and stop the alleged assault on the other woman. Campbell allegedly took the pipe away from the son and tossed it as he continued his assault on the woman in the yard.

The son told Wake Village Police Department investigators that when he stood at the door with the pellet rifle pointed toward him, Campbell said something like, “So now you’re going to shoot me,” before charging the son and propelling the two men into the house.

Campbell allegedly began assaulting the son and the two fell over a coffee table and onto the couch. The son managed to fire a single shot from the pellet rifle at close range, striking Campbell in the chest.

Campbell reportedly left a trail of blood as he ran from the home to a house across the street where he was found on his hands and knees on the porch. Campbell was hospitalized after medical personnel at a local hospital determined the projectile from the pellet rifle had struck a lung and caused internal bleeding, the affidavit said.

After the shooting, investigators determined that Campbell had been banned from the property where the alleged assault occurred. The son was not charged with any crime as his actions were deemed in defense of himself and others.

The misdemeanor charges are punishable by time in the county jail or fines and restitution. If convicted of injury to an elderly person, Campbell faces two to 10 years in prison. If convicted of the burglary charge he faces five to 99 years or life.

Campbell is represented by Bowie County assistant public defender Brandon Eckhart. Campbell is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bonds totaling $108,000.

