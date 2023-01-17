PGHS Cheerleaders take 2nd place in UIL State Championships

Advertisement

On Friday, January 13, the Pleasant Grove High School Cheerleaders placed 2nd in the 2023 UIL Spirit State Championship at the Fort Worth Convention Center.

The spirit squads were judged for their abilities in making game day an engaging, exciting event for fans. The competition consists of three categories: band dance, crowd leading, and fight song. The teams compete in a preliminary round where each category is performed separately. From those preliminary scores, only the top 20 teams from each division (1A-6A) are selected to move on to the final round, the State Championship.

71 teams competed in the 4A Division II preliminary round. The Pleasant Grove High School Cheerleaders finished in the top 20, earning them a spot in the finals. After competing again in the division finals, Pleasant Grove brought home silver.

The Pleasant Grove Cheerleaders placed 3rd overall in the 2022 UIL Spirit State Championship.

The team is coached by Shera Hopkins.

