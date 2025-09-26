High-Speed Chase Crosses State Line, Ends in Crash and Arrest in Texarkana

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Ark. – A high-speed pursuit that began in Texas Thursday afternoon crossed into Arkansas and ended when the suspect’s vehicle crashed into a utility pole on East 31st Street, according to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department (TAPD).

Around 4:13 p.m. on September 25, 2025, the Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) notified TAPD that officers were pursuing a gold Mercury Grand Marquis that had entered Arkansas via East 12th Street from North State Line Avenue.

TAPD officers joined the chase near the 1000 block of Locust Street, maintaining radio contact and assisting with updates on the suspect’s movements.

During the pursuit, police say the driver—later identified as Anthony Epps—ran multiple stop signs, drove recklessly through city streets, and illegally passed a stopped school bus with its red warning lights activated in the 1600 block of Grand Avenue. Authorities reported that Epps reached speeds more than 25 miles per hour over the limit before turning near East 32nd Street and crashing into a SWEPCO utility pole on East 31st Street.

Epps fled on foot following the crash but was apprehended moments later by TTPD Officer Lummus. He was charged with felony fleeing, misdemeanor fleeing on foot, and passing a stopped school bus.

Dispatchers also discovered that Epps had an active warrant from the Conway, Arkansas Police Department for failure to appear—believed to be the reason he initially fled.

After being evaluated at St. Michael’s South, Epps was medically cleared and booked into the Miller County Jail.

Both agencies credited strong coordination and communication for safely ending the chase without injuries.