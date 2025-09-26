Texarkana Man Charged In Sunday Shooting, Bail $100K

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A 24-year-old Texarkana man has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly shooting another man three times in a shooting at a local apartment complex Sunday afternoon.

Bail has been set at $100,000 for Jack Kardale Nelson Jr. and he is currently being held in the Bowie County jail.

Emergency dispatchers began receiving calls Sunday at about 3:45 p.m. regarding a man who had been shot and was running through the Sunset Apartments complex, according to a probable cause affidavit.

At the scene, officers found the 34-year-old shooting victim surrounded by a large group of people. As a tourniquet was applied to the man’s arm where he had been shot, all he told police was that “I was at somebody’s house,” the affidavit said.

After the shooting victim had been loaded into an ambulance, a resident of the complex approached and attempted to return the victim’s cell phone to him. From witnesses, officers determined the shooting had occurred outside of building 42 although the victim was first seen by police near building 16.

Witnesses reported hearing men arguing before the sound of gunshots and Nelson was reportedly identified as the shooter, the affidavit said. Officers found a shell casing and a blood trail beginning outside building 42.

At the hospital, it was determined that the victim had been shot three times and had five wounds; three entry wounds and two exit wounds. One bullet had lodged in soft tissue near the man’s breast bone and all of the wounds were deemed non-life threatening, the affidavit said.

The victim allegedly told officers interviewing him at the hospital that he did not wish to press charges. Later in the day Sunday, officers located Nelson at his home in Wake Village, where he turned himself in for arrest, the affidavit said.

Nelson faces two to 20 years in prison if convicted. Nelson was placed on a one-year probation in May by Bowie County Court at Law Judge Craig Henry for a misdemeanor assault and was ordered to complete an anger management class, court records show.

The felony assault case has been assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell.