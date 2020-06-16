Homeless man charged with assault for allegedly assaulting pregnant woman

Advertisement

Texarkana, Texas, police arrested a homeless man June 1 for allegedly punching and pushing a pregnant woman in a local fast food business.

Eric Fisher, 41, was allegedly seen by employees of Burger King on State Line Avenue in Texarkana, Texas, assaulting the woman. According to a probable cause affidavit she was about six months pregnant at the time.

Police were called and stopped Fisher as he walked outside the restaurant in the parking lot of an adjacent convenience store. Fisher allegedly told the officer he “needed help” but denied needing medical attention.

The woman told officers she knew Fisher “from him being homeless,” and said she did want to press charges against him. According to the probable cause affidavit, the “average person” would know the woman was pregnant by observing her.

At the time of his arrest, police allegedly found a small bag of synthetic marijuana in Fisher’s pocket.

Fisher is currently charged with assault of a pregnant person and possession of a controlled substance. Bail on the assault charge is $50,000 and is set at $10,000 on the drug charge.

