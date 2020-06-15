Texarkana COVID-19 Update Monday, June 15

Advertisement

Bowie County Emergency Operations Center reports a total of 200 positive COVID-19 cases, with 100 recoveries and 13 related deaths. Cass County has a total 34 cases with 31 recoveries, and two deaths. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reports 5 active positive cases at the Barry B. Telford Unit.

Miller County, Arkansas reports 17 active positive cases with 53 recovered and one death.

Another round of no-cost testing will be offered this week in Bowie County. Two sites will be offered: Thursday, Friday and Saturday, June 18-20th, a walk-in testing site will be set up at the Texarkana-Bowie Family Health Center from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. No appointment is needed.

Advertisement

On Saturday, June 20th, 2020 a drive-thru testing site will be set up in New Boston at #1 Trailhead Park Plaza at the pavilion. The test will be offered at no-cost, but an appointment will be required for this site. Register on Friday by calling 512-883-2400 or visit https://txcovidtest.org

The Business Survey to gauge Economic Impact is still ongoing. All businesses in Bowie County are invited to submit a survey, to report positive or negative impacts to their business. The survey can be accessed at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeHFOIw9o16XOhE2_Ul4iKlW0K775q7zsWmjctRpovfhTWDzw/viewform?usp=sf_link

Residents in Bowie and Cass County are urged to continue following Governor Abbott’s Executive Orders and following CDC guidelines for social distancing, handwashing, and sanitizing.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

