Hooks, Texas, man accused of repeated sexual abuse of girl

A Hooks, Texas, man has been charged with the continuous sexual abuse of a child in Bowie County.

Daniel Joseph Henson, 39, is accused of sexually abusing a girl beginning in the summer of 2020. The girl was 12 when the abuse allegedly began and 13 at the time a report was made to police, according to probable cause documents.

A report was made to Hooks, Texas, Police Department on Sept. 26 by a member of the girl’s family. Henson allegedly broke down while in church and allegedly confessed to inappropriate contact with the girl.

The girl allegedly reported being abused from late July 2020 until the time of the report Sept. 26. She reported that Henson told her not to tell anyone because he feared he would “go to jail” if she did.

Henson allegedly told a family member his alleged sexual abuse of the girl occurred because the “hormones and testosterone he has been taking had him messed up.”

Henson faces 25 to 99 years or life if found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14. Henson is currently free on a $200,000 bond.

