MDT Conference with The Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center

Advertisement

The Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center is hosting their first virtual child abuse conference, November 4, 2021 for all professionals who work with victims of child abuse (including Prosecutors, Law Enforcement, Child Protective Agencies, and Mental Health). The conference will feature three internationally recognized experts, Graham Hill Ph.D, Lawrence Jay Braunstein, J.D, Jim Tanner Ph.D. Each have trained thousands of professionals annually, bringing a unique tri-perspective, condensed Master Class covering four key areas; understanding, investigating, prosecuting and managing adults who commit sexual assaults on children. Attendees have said this training is “Wonderful!

Best training I have attended all year, heck, all decade!” The conference is free of charge, but seating is limited and registration is open at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3747415318174421007

For more information call the Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center at 903-792-1030.

