Hope Police Investigating Murder Suicide

Hope, Ark. police are currently investigating.an alleged murder suicide that occurred early Saturday morning.

According to Hope Police Assistant Chief Tomlin, on September 5, 2020 at approximately 4:35 am, officers of the Hope Police Department responded to a call reporting shots fired at a residence in the 400 block of Moses Street, in Hope, Arkansas. Officers arrived and located Kayla Banks, 34, of Hope and Ottis Harris, 38, of Hope both deceased.

The incident is being investigated as a murder suicide and is still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other crime is encouraged to call the Hope Police Department at 870-777-3434.

