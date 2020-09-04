Man whose shoes helped identify him sentenced to 20 years for robbery

Advertisement

A Texarkana man whose distinctive footwear helped police identify him as a robbery suspect was sentenced to 20 years in prison this week in Bowie County.

Daquaveon Burks, 20, was in court before 102nd District Judge Jeff Addison for a plea to charges of robbery, deadly conduct, unlawfully carrying a weapon and a motion to revoke a 10-year probation he received in 2019 for robbery. Burks was sentenced to 20 years for a robbery he committed on March 7 of this year in the parking lot of a Texarkana, Texas, apartment complex on Sowell Lane.

According to a probable cause affidavit, it was Burks’ red Fila athletic shoes that led to his identification. The victim told police he was on the ground and at eye level with his assailant’s feet when he realized he’d sold the pair of shoes less than a week before from a store he manages in Central Mall. The victim told police the business where he works in the mall is the only one in Texarkana which sells the red Fila shoes.

Using video surveillance footage from other businesses in the mall, police were able to identify Burks as a suspect.

Burks also pleaded guilty to deadly conduct and unlawfully carrying a weapon and received four years on each. A probation of 10 years which Burks received in October 2019 was revoked because of the new crimes and he was ordered to serve four years. Each of the three four-year sentences will run at the same time as the 20-year sentence.

Burks was represented by the Bowie County Public Defender’s Office. Assistant District Attorney Randle Smolarz represented Bowie County.

