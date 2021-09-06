Illegal alien facing state and federal weapons charges

A man who was arrested by Arkansas State Police in May for allegedly having a stolen gun is facing state and federal charges.
Abdallah Imad Ali, 30, was recently indicted for illegal alien in possession of a firearm in the Texarkana Division of the Western District of Arkansas. Ali pleaded not guilty at a hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Barry Bryant earlier this month.
Ali allegedly had a stolen Glock semiautomatic pistol in his possession May 25.
He is facing a charge of theft of a firearm in Miller County. His bail in that case is set at $100,000.
Ali is scheduled for trial in the federal case accusing him of being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm in October. He is set for trial in the theft case in Miller County in January.
Ali is currently being held in the Miller County jail.