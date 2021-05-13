Inmate accused of raping cellmate in the Miller County jail

Advertisement

A Miller County inmate in custody on child sex abuse charges is accused of physically and sexually assaulting his cellmate last month.

Charles Anderson, 62, allegedly knocked his cellmate unconscious, tied him to his bunk and sexually assaulted him April 17, according to a probable cause affidavit. A nurse and correctional officer observed that the man’s feet were “tied down” when they were distributing medications at around 6:30 p.m.

When the officer entered the cell, he saw that Anderson’s cellmate had been gagged with a piece of cloth and that he was tied to his bunk facedown at his neck, waist and ankles. His hands and feet were bound with pieces of a cut up sheet.

Advertisement

Anderson and his cellmate were allegedly locked in their cell at the time of the incident.

The alleged victim reported that he was lying in his bunk when he felt Anderson’s knee in his ribs and looked up to see Anderson’s fist coming toward his face. Officers noted swelling to the man’s face and collected clothing and other items from the cell.

A doctor who treated the inmate at a local hospital told investigators that the inmate suffered broken ribs and had likely been sexually assaulted with an object.

Anderson’s bail on charges of rape and battery has been set at $100,000.

At the time of the alleged rape of Anderson’s cellmate, Anderson was being held on two counts of rape of a child under 14.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Anderson sexually abused a 4-year-old girl while staying at her family’s home in August 2019. Bail in that case is set at $75,000.

