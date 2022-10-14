Inmate Allegedly Attacked Bi-State Sgt. With Cell Brick

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, Texas–A man accused of using a brick from his cell in the Bi-State jail to attack a sergeant performing routine rounds has been charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer.

Vance Allen Brown, 29, is being held with bail on that charge set at $750,000. He allegedly “popped” his cell door in the early morning hours Sept. 26 and hid inside a shower in his pod, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Brown allegedly struck a sergeant in the back and top of the head with a piece of brick with a wire wrapped around it multiple times before the officer was able to fight back and radio for assistance.

Advertisement

The sergeant was taken to a local hospital where wounds were stapled and he was treated for a bite mark on his chest allegedly caused by Brown.

Investigators reportedly discovered pieces of metal inside Brown’s cell which they believe were used to pop the door open and which could have been used to chip away at the brick. Brown’s cell and body were allegedly smeared with human waste when the attack occurred.

If convicted of aggravated assault on a peace officer, Brown faces five to 99 years or life in prison. At the time of the alleged Sept. 26 attack, Brown was being held on a charge of assault on a peace officer for allegedly attacking a different sergeant in the jail on Aug. 27, according to a probable cause affidavit in that case. Brown allegedly punched that officer in the face with a closed fist. He faces 2 to 20 years if convicted in that case.

Booking records show Brown was initially taken into custody Aug. 15 for a law enforcement agency in Arkansas. Arkansas records show Brown has pending drug and weapons charges in Garland County.

