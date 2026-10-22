Texarkana, Texas, man, 18, charged after 17-year-old shot in the head at Rosehill Ridge apartments

TEXARKANA, Texas — An 18-year-old Texarkana, Texas, man is in the Bi-State Jail on an aggravated assault charge after a 17-year-old was shot once in the head inside an apartment at the Rosehill Ridge complex on Stuckey Street Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Jazaybien Davis was arrested at the scene, according to the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department. He is also charged with possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, jail records show.

The shooting happened at about 2:15 p.m. inside an apartment at Rosehill Ridge, 1201 Stuckey St., police said. The 17-year-old was taken to a hospital with what appeared to be injuries that were not life-threatening, and he is expected to survive, according to police.

Police said Davis and the teen know each other. They have not said what led to the shooting.

Davis was booked into the Bowie County jail at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday, according to the jail roster, which did not list a bond as of Thursday. Aggravated assault is a second-degree felony in Texas, punishable by two to 20 years in prison.

TXKtoday first reported the shooting Wednesday afternoon from police radio traffic. Officers were sent to the complex at about 2:12 p.m. and reported a person in custody within minutes.

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