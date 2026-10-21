One person detained after man shot at Stuckey Street apartment complex

TEXARKANA, Texas — A man was taken to a hospital and one person was detained after a shooting Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Stuckey Street, according to police radio traffic.

Officers were sent to 1201 Stuckey St. at about 2:12 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Dispatchers told them the victim was inside an apartment and the person believed to have fired the shots was still at the scene.

LifeNet ambulance crews and Texarkana firefighters waited nearby while officers secured the complex. At about 2:15 p.m., officers reported they believed they had detained the person, but the scene was not yet safe. Medics and firefighters were cleared to go in at about 2:18 p.m., and police reported a few minutes later that one person was in custody.

A LifeNet ambulance took the man to a hospital, and an officer followed. His condition was not immediately known.

Police have not released the names of the man who was shot or the person detained. They have not said what led to the shooting or whether charges will be filed.

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This story will be updated as police release more details.

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