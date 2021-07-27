Jury selected for brothers accused of rape

Advertisement

A jury was chosen Monday in Miller County to decide the case of two brothers accused of sexually assaulting a younger male relative.

Joseph Baker, 23, and Joshua Baker, 22, were each charged with two counts of rape in 2019. According to a probable cause affidavit, a male relative claims he was abused by the brothers from age 12 to age 15 when Joseph Baker would have been approximately 16 to 19 and Joshua Baker was approximately 15 to 18, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The brothers allegedly forced their relative to perform and submit to sexual acts.

The brothers face 10 to 40 years or life in prison on each count of rape.

Testimony in the trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday before Circuit Judge Carlton Jones. Chief Deputy Prosecutor Connie Mitchell is representing the state. The brothers are represented by Texarkana lawyer Jacob Potter.

