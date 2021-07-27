Advertisement

Nora Lee Goff passed away July 23, 2021 in Lewisville, Texas. She was born July 5, 1924 to George and Asalee Sparks Purtle in Hope, Arkansas.She was a member of First Baptist Church, Texarkana, Texas.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles R. Goff, her 4 brothers, Elmer, Elton, Charles & Dwight; 2 sisters, Mildred & Ruth.

Nora leaves behind her two daughters, Patty and husband, Tommy of Canyon Lake, Texas, Pam and husband, Bill of Flower Mound, Texas; stepdaughter, Pam McKamie of Nash, Texas; sister, Carolyn Sue Ashford of Texarkana; sister-in-law, Iris of Colorado; grandchildren, Joni, Ryan, Rhett, and Dustin; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Chapelwood Mausoleum, Nash, Texas with Rev. Jeff Schreve officiating. A visitation will be held from 1:00 – 2:00 PM at the mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Research, or to First Baptist Church, Texarkana.