Liberty-Eylau ISD is asking for help in identifying a suspect that broke into their Elementary School and stole several items.

According to a Facebook post by the district, this weekend, the woman in the photos below broke into the Elementary school. They stole several computers and other items. They even stole some candy for classroom Christmas parties!

If you recognize this woman the school asks you contact them at bart.veal@leisd.net or Jason.Wooldridge@leisd.net.