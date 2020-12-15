Advertisement

Minor Wallace “Wally” Davis, Jr., age 87, of Texarkana, Texas, died Sunday, December 13, 2020 in a local hospice center.

Mr. Davis was born in a Texarkana Hospital on November 26, 1933 in Texarkana, Texas and grew up on a farm. He graduated from Texas High School in 1952. He was a graduate of the University of Arkansas with a B.S.B.A. and where he was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity and served in the Air Force ROTC program.

He was a retired system analyst for Red River Army Depot, co-owner of Minor Davis Farms, a U.S. Air Force veteran, former president of the Northridge Country Club, member of the Texarkana Jaycees, and member of the Williams Memorial United Methodist Church.

He loved Arkansas Razorback sports, playing golf and cards at NCC and adored his children and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Minor Wallace Davis and Mildred Jameson Davis and by one brother, Jerry B. Davis.

He is survived by his wife, Diana Curtis Davis of Texarkana, Texas; by his children, Keri Davis Young of Texarkana, Texas, Minor W. “Trey” Davis III of Texarkana, Texas and Ashley Davis Hight and husband Andy Hight of N. Little Rock, Arkansas; grandchildren, Joseph Bradford “Ford” Young III, Holden Wallace Hight and Hadley Catelyn Hight; one sister, Mary Elizabeth Davis of Texarkana, Texas and by his beloved dogs, Blackie and Red.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial Park with the Rev. Greg Morgan officiating. Burial is under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the Hospice of Texarkana, 2407 Galleria Oaks, Texarkana, TX 75503.

