Little Rock Woman Wanted for Fox Creek Murder

Advertisement

Regarding the deceased forty-year-old male (Earnest Jackson) at the Fox Creek Apartments yesterday, The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department now has two outstanding felony warrants for Mahogany Jashe Palmer twenty-two-year-old female from Little Rock, Arkansas. The first charge is for Capital Murder, and the second charge is for Theft of Property over $25,000. We do consider Ms. Palmer to be armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information related to this crime, please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (903)-798-3154 or Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP (903-793-7867).

