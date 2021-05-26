For the Sake of One holds Trust Based Relational Intervention (TBRI) Training

Advertisement

For the Sake of One is offering TBRI® (Trust Based Relational Intervention) Caregiver Training June 21-24 from 9-3 each day at Heritage Church. The cost is $20 per day and includes lunch and six hours of training daily (with certificate). The three trainers are Angela Coston, Malenda Cree, and Melissa Cook, all of whom are TBRI® practitioners. TBRI® is an attachment-based, trauma-informed intervention that is designed to meet the complex needs of vulnerable children. TBRI® uses Empowering Principles to address physical needs, Connecting Principles for attachment needs, and Correcting Principles to disarm fear-based behaviors. While the intervention is based on years of attachment, sensory processing, and neuroscience research, the heartbeat of TBRI® is connection.

Executive Director, Angela Coston says, “TBRI® training is not only for people who work with foster children. It is for anyone who works with children or adults, especially after we have all lived through Covid restrictions. Difficult pregnancy, difficult birth, early hospitalization, abuse, neglect and big trauma are all risk factors and change the way the brain functions. TBRI® principles help caregivers, whether at home, at school, at church, in therapy, or other places, heal from the trauma through connection. TBRI® helps you understand the meanings behind behaviors people have and create long-term change. I am passionate about training others in TBRI® because I have seen the change it has made in my house with all of my children, and with myself!”

For the Sake of One is a non-profit whose mission is to advocate for the foster care community in Texarkana and the surrounding areas. They do this through five key areas: maintaining the Blessing Boutique for foster, kinship and biological families, encouraging caseworkers, supporting biological parents, recruiting new foster families, and supporting current foster and adoptive families. One way they support caseworkers and foster/adoptive families is by providing this training for free to these populations.

Anyone who is interested in TBRI® training should follow For the Sake of One on social media for links to sign up, or email Angela Coston at fsotxk@gmail.com. For the Sake of One encourages any citizen interested in making a difference in the foster care community to contact them via phone (903-329-0566) or email (forthesakeofonetexarkana@gmail.com). You can also visit their website at www.forthesakeofone.com.