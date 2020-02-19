Local man, 50, accused of sexual misconduct with 6-year-old boy

Advertisement

Miller County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested a 50-year-old Texarkana, Ark., man this month for the alleged sexual abuse of a 6-year-old boy.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Everett Miller is related to the alleged victim through marriage. The child allegedly told his father that Miller sexually assaulted him after spending the night at Miller’s home Dec. 23. When the father picked up the boy Dec. 24, the child allegedly claimed that Miller had molested him.

The boy was seen at a local hospital the day the abuse was reported and interviewed at the Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center a few days later. The boy allegedly told a forensic interviewer that Miller told him to keep what happened a “secret” but told his father anyway.

Miller has been charged with rape. When the offense involves a child under 14, the punishment range is 25 to 40 years or life in prison.

Miller is currently free on a bond of $100,000.

