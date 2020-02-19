2020 Arbor Day Tree Giveaway

Advertisement

Several local organizations have partnered with the Texas A&M Forest Service to giveaway trees during Texarkana’s 6th annual Arbor Day on Saturday, March 7th, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until all trees are given away. The event will be at Spring Lake Park across from the Rotary Splash Pad.

Members of the City of Texarkana, Texas Planning and Community Development Department, Public Works Department, Bowie County Master Gardeners and the Texas A&M Forest Service will be on-hand to help give away more than 1100 bare root seedlings and small potted trees donated by Voss Land & Timber. The public is invited to participate in the tree giveaway by selecting free trees to take home and plant on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The tree species have been carefully researched by a certified arborist and varieties were selected that are adaptable to Texarkana’s climate. Available species may include Pecan, Pin Oak, Willow Oak, Chestnut Oak, Water Oak, Green Ash and Silky Dogwood.

For more information, please contact Daphnea Ryan at 903-798-3934 or dryan@txkusa.org

