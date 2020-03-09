Man, 70, gets 30 years without parole for sexual abuse of girl

Advertisement

NEW BOSTON, Texas: A Red Lick, Texas, man who sexually abused a young girl for years was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison with no parole.

Nolan Dean “Buddy” Turner was found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 for abusing a girl he was related to by marriage and who he often babysat. There is no parole from any sentence following a conviction for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the girl made an outcry of abuse to her mother in May 2017 when she was 11. The girl reported that Turner repeatedly molested her when they were alone. Turner forced the girl to undress and dress in front of him on days when she had dance class and molested the girl when she was home sick from school with strep throat.

Turner was taken into custody at the end of his trial before 5th District Judge Bill Miller. He had been free on a $100,000 bond. Turner was represented by attorneys Josh Potter and John Pickett. Bowie County Assistant District Attorney Katie Carter prosecuted the case.

