Grand jury indicts man for capital murder in alleged marijuana robbery shooting

A Bowie County grand jury handed down a capital murder indictment Thursday for a 20-year-old man accused in connection with a fatal shooting Dec. 22.

Christopher Cross allegedly drove a 15-year-old to the apartments at 39 Riverbend to meet Amilleon Kalaan Jackson, 18, to purchase marijuana. Cross and the juvenile allegedly planned on robbing Jackson. Bowie County District Attorney Jerry Rochelle previously said his office is working to have the juvenile, who is the alleged shooter, certified to stand trial as an adult.

Bowie County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded shortly after 2:30 p.m. Dec. 22, a Sunday afternoon, to a report of shots fired. Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Capital murder is punishable by life without the possibility of parole or death by lethal injection. If the juvenile is certified as an adult he will not face the death penalty because of his age at the time of the alleged murder.

Cross is being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set at $1 million. The 15-year-old is being held in a juvenile detention facility.

