Man Accused Of Abusing Pocket Pit Bull Arrested

NEW BOSTON, Texas–A man accused of dropping a Pocket Pit Bull dog 25 feet onto a concrete parking lot in New Boston this month is facing a felony animal cruelty charge in Bowie County.

Jerry Jermaine Mills, 38, was allegedly seen abusing the canine on July 13 at the TexInn Motel at 906 McCoy Blvd. in New Boston, according to a probable cause affidavit. A witness reported to officers with the New Boston Police Department that they watched and recorded the alleged animal mistreatment.

Mills allegedly hurled the dog over the second-floor railing onto the pavement below before walking downstairs, putting a leash on the dog and slamming it three times into the concrete. Mills allegedly kicked the dog in the face before dragging it up the stairs and kicking it as it tried to walk, according to the affidavit.

Mills allegedly left with the dog shortly after 9 p.m. that night and returned without it about an hour later. The dog’s current location and condition are not addressed in publicly available court documents.

When confronted by investigators, Mills allegedly claimed he was “frustrated” and when asked about throwing it off a balcony, Mills allegedly said, “That ain’t beating the dog though,” the affidavit alleges.

Mills was arrested July 14 and remains in the Bowie County jail with bond set at $50,000. Court records list a Fort Worth, Texas, address for Mills. If convicted of felony animal cruelty, Mills faces two to ten years in prison.

