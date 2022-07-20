Request for Proposals for the Build-Out, Operation, and Management of Future Terminal Concessions at the Texarkana Regional Airport

Advertisement

The Texarkana Regional Airport Authority (“Authority”) invites sealed written proposals from experienced and qualified proposers to finance, design, build-out, operate, and manage high-quality and viable concessions in the public and sterile areas of the future passenger terminal at the Texarkana Regional Airport (“Airport”). With the terminal on schedule to be complete in 2024, the Authority is looking to add amenities that will create a first-class travel experience for those using the Airport.

The Authority is searching for a proposer(s) interested in providing a quick-service restaurant or mini-convenience retail store on the first floor of the terminal and a coffee shop/café on the second floor of the terminal in the passenger boarding area. From gourmet coffee drinks and pastries to a place to grab a bag of chips and a magazine, to a restaurant with pre-made food items, the Authority desires to provide almost anything a traveler could want or need from a concessionaire.

Proposers are welcome to submit proposals for either concession spot, or if interested, both. Selected concessionaires will be encouraged by the Authority to provide a pleasant, relaxing experience for passengers while also creating an environment that reflects Texarkana and the Ark-La-Tex.

The construction of the new terminal is already underway, and the entire project is expected to be complete by 2024. Those that are interested in submitting a proposal should review the Request for Proposals package by visiting www.txkairport.com/rfp. All questions and change requests should be sent to tyler.brown@txkairport.com no later than 5:00 PM CST July 26, 2022. The proposal submission deadline for this RFP is 5:00 PM CST on August 16, 2022.

