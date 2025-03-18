Man Accused Of Biting Cop After Fleeing On Bicycle

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A Texarkana man who allegedly bit a police officer earlier this month after refusing to stop his bicycle is facing a felony assault charge in Bowie County.

Davie Devante Harrison, 33, had allegedly run a stop sign on March 3 in the 400 block of Connella St. at the intersection with Wheeler St. shortly before officers with the Texarkana Texas Police Dept. told him to stop, according to a probable cause affidavit.

After being told to stop, Harrison allegedly stepped up his pedaling, turned to the police cruiser behind him and said, “I ain’t stopping, I didn’t run no stop sign.”

Harrison allegedly ran two additional stop signs before making a turn onto Lumpkin St., the affidavit said. Harrison allegedly began running on foot after his black Mongoose bicycle collided with a patrol car, the affidavit said.

An officer reportedly caught Harrison, who had tripped, after he went over a fence on property in the 500 block of Waterman St. While Harrison was on the ground, he allegedly bit the inner right thigh of an officer.

Harrison is facing charges of assault on a public servant and evading arrest with a prior conviction. He was also charged with misdemeanor offenses in connection with a small amount of marijuana and a pipe which were allegedly recovered from his pants.

If convicted of assaulting the officer, Harrison faces two to ten years in prison. If found guilty of evading arrest with a previous conviction, he faces six months to two years in a state jail.

Harrison is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bail totaling $132,000.

The case has been assigned to Fifth District Judge Bill Miller.