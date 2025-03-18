TexAmericas Center’s Eric Voyles Honored with Texas Commercial Real Estate ICONS Award

Sponsor

TexAmericas Center, which owns and operates the 3rd ranked industrial park and is one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States, today announced Eric Voyles, Executive Vice President and Chief Economic Development Officer, has been named a recipient of the Texas Commercial Real Estate ICONS Award.

The Texas Commercial Real Estate ICONS Award honors leaders who have made a significant impact on their cities and the commercial real estate industry. The award recognizes individuals for their leadership, vision, and contributions to the growth and success of their communities.

With over 30 years in commercial real estate and economic development, Voyles has been instrumental in TexAmericas Center’s growth and success. He has led efforts in strategic planning, real estate redevelopment, and marketing that have positioned the company as a national leader. Under his leadership, TexAmericas Center has expanded its occupied square footage by 143%, and now has over 1.4 million square feet of occupied space and has transacted over 725 acres of property since 2014.

Voyles has demonstrated exceptional leadership by consistently finding innovative ways to generate new revenue streams, particularly during critical times. He has also stepped in to fulfill roles beyond his immediate responsibilities to ensure the continuity of operations during periods of staff shortages, reinforcing his adaptability and commitment to TexAmericas Center’s long-term success. His strategic marketing initiatives, which include embracing new technologies and building strong industry relationships, have played a key role in enhancing TexAmericas Center’s competitive edge.

“We are extremely proud of Eric’s recognition with the ICONS Award,” said Scott Norton, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of TexAmericas Center. “His leadership, commitment to excellence, and ability to inspire those around him have been pivotal in our success. Eric is not only a visionary in real estate development but also a mentor who ensures that the TexAmericas Center team thrives both personally and professionally.”

Voyles’ passion for economic development, continuous learning, and community leadership is evident in his work and personal commitment to the region’s growth. His vision and dedication have been integral to TexAmericas Center’s rise as a leader in commercial real estate and economic development.

Located on the Texas side of the Texarkana metropolitan area, TexAmericas Center owns and operates a premier industrial park, which is one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States. With roughly 12,000 development-ready acres of land and approximately 3.5 million square feet of commercial and industrial product, TexAmericas Center services four states (Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas). As the Authority Having Jurisdiction (AHJ) over all development processes on the property, TexAmericas Center helps companies save 12 to 18 months of public review time, leading to faster Speed-To-Occupancy.

For five consecutive years, Business Facilities magazine has ranked TexAmericas Center among the top 10 industrial parks in the country, most recently ranked No. 3 in 2024 and 2023. (#5 for 2022). Tenants appreciate an impressive transportation corridor that uses multiple state highways, interstates, air freight, and rail lines to disperse from a central U.S. location. Additionally, Expansion Solutions has recognized TexAmericas Center’s QSP (Qualified Site Program) as the No. 1 certified site program in the Southern U.S.

Seven rail lines converge on the Texarkana region and TexAmericas Center hosts an on-site 350-car rail yard and has over 30-miles of rail running through its properties. TAC Rail services include transload as well as rail car storage and spotting. TexAmericas Center has also been added to Union Pacific’s Focus Sites Program, becoming one of only 32 sites in the U.S. to receive this prestigious designation.

TexAmericas Center also offers third-party logistics (3PL) services to assist companies with inventory management, warehousing, and fulfillment needs. Combining a “Flex Lease” with 3PL services gives companies seeking to expand or make first-time investment in the region an easier path to start operations.



The organization completed construction on a 150,000-square-foot, state-of the-art speculative building in 2021; the building was sold in 2022. In total, the organization has built and transacted over 240,000 sq. ft. in three spec projects. TexAmericas Center has the capability to lease, build-to-suit, or facilitate greenfield owner-constructed projects in a timely, efficient manner.

All of TexAmericas Center’s property is a designated US Opportunity Zone, New Market Tax Credit Census Tract, EB5 – Immigration through Investment area, Foreign Trade Zone (#258), and a Texas Enterprise Zone. TexAmericas Center has the operating capabilities of a municipality but functions like a traditional real estate development company, offering customized real estate, logistics, incentive and financing solutions. For more information about TexAmericas Center, visit TexAmericasCenter.com.