Man Accused Of Bringing Gun To Fistfight Facing Felony Charge

NEW BOSTON, Texas–A New Boston man who allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot a man two times while the pair were engaged in a fistfight has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Deputies with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call regarding a shooting shortly after 10:30 p.m. Jan. 25 on FM 2149 in New Boston, according to a probable cause affidavit. The victim suffered a wound to his right arm and shoulder and a “through-and-through” gunshot wound that had entered his lower abdomen and exited his back.

Witnesses reported that alcohol and drugs may have fueled tempers at a gathering at a residence on FM 2149 East. Otis Lekey Richard, 42, allegedly became belligerent and offended a man by talking about his home and family, the affidavit said.

Richard allegedly challenged the man he had angered to a fistfight and the two agreed to take the conflict outside.

“(The alleged victim) said during the fight, Otis Richard produced a handgun that was concealed on his person and discharged it, striking (the victim) two times,” the affidavit said.

Richards allegedly fled the scene following the gunplay. He was arrested Feb. 21 and released the following day on a $30,000 bond.

If convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Richard faces two to 20 years in prison.