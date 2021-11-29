Man accused of fathering teen’s baby charged with sex crimes in Bowie County

Advertisement

A Texarkana man accused of fathering a child with a young girl has been charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 and sexual assault of a chil

Christopher Darrell Brown, 45, allegedly began molesting the girl when she was 10 at residences in Texarkana, Texas, according to probable cause documents. The sexual abuse allegedly continued for years.

The girl reported to Texarkana, Texas, police that she became pregnant at 14. DNA results received this month allegedly show Brown is the biological father of the alleged victim’s baby.

Bond on each charge has been set at $100,000. Brown is currently being held in the Bowie County jail. He has been in custody since Nov. 15.

If convicted of sexual assault of a child Brown faces 2 to 20 years in prison. If convicted of the continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, Brown faces 25 to 99 years or life in prison with no parole.

The case is assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell.

