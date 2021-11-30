TISD Calls for Early Release this Friday for All Students

Advertisement

Texarkana ISD announces that it will implement the early dismissal schedule for Friday, December 3, 2021, to accommodate the staffing needs required to support the Texas High Tigers’ appearance in the football quarterfinals game following their 44-21 victory over Port Neches-Groves Friday night.

All TISD elementary and middle schools will dismiss at 2:00 p.m. and the high school will dismiss at 2:45 p.m. Buses will run their normal routes according to the modified schedule. The TLC program will start early at the Friday dismissal time and continue on its regular schedule. The ACE program will be closed.

The quarterfinal game is Friday, December 3rd at 7:30 p.m. in Lufkin, Texas, at the Abe Martin Stadium against Crosby High School. The entire TISD community is encouraged to attend and cheer on the Texas High Tiger Team!

More information is available at www.txkisd.net.

