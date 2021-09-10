Man accused of molesting 9-year-old while watching cartoons

Advertisement

A man who allegedly molested a 9-year-old girl while they watched a children’s cartoon show in August has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child in Bowie County.

Julius Creer, 36, was allegedly a close family friend who babysat the girl on several dates in August, according to probable cause documents. Creer allegedly used his hand to sexually assault the girl while they were watching a cartoon children’s show in her parent’s home in Texarkana, Texas, during the month of August.

The allegations were reported to the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department on Aug. 30.

The girl allegedly reported that Creer stopped his assault of her when he received a call on his cell phone from her mother. Creer allegedly gave the girl candy and soda before the abuse.

Creer is being held in the Bowie County jail. Bond has been set at $150,000. If convicted, Creer faces 5 to 99 years or life in prison.

