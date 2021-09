Advertisement

West Park Boulevard will be temporarily closed for 24 hours beginning at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 and will reopen at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

The closure will allow for a groundbreaking on the city’s largest commercial development project in its history at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 for Wadley Regional Medical Center.