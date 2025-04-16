Man Accused Of Sending Intimate Video Of Girlfriend To Her Male Phone Contacts

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A Texarkana man is facing a felony charge for allegedly sending the male contacts in his former girlfriend’s phone a sexually explicit video of her, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday in Bowie County.

Blake Allen Satterfield, 32, had allegedly been previously abusive to his girlfriend of a few months and had been arrested Feb. 18 by the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office at his residence on West 7th St when another incident occurred there March 30, the affidavit said.

The woman’s parents called BCSO on April 2 and asked them to conduct a welfare check on her at Satterfield’s residence. The woman’s father reportedly told law enforcement that whenever he would call his daughter’s phone, Satterfield would answer and refuse to let him speak with her.

When deputies arrived April 2, they reportedly noticed a lump and bruise on the woman’s forehead and a large scratch on her arm. The woman allegedly told them Satterfield had headbutted her March 30. Before taking the woman to a hospital, a deputy escorted her into the house and instructed Satterfield to return her phone to her.

The following day, the woman met with an investigator at the BCSO and reportedly told them that after his arrest in February, Satterfield had slashed her two front tires and smashed her cell phone, the affidavit said. Satterfield allegedly called the woman repeatedly and threatened to put nude photos of her on Facebook.

The woman said she and Satterfield’s on again off again relationship of about three months was on again and that on March 30, Satterfield was angry at her for having male friends and had caused her to fall on the floor from a bed.

Satterfield allegedly “made” the woman perform oral sex on him while he filmed. He allegedly sent the video to the male contacts in her phone before blocking them, the affidavit said.

Satterfield allegedly called the woman a “whore” before headbutting her.

“She said it hurt and stunned her for a few moments,” the affidavit said. “She said she started doing whatever he said because she could not think of a way out.”

Satterfield is currently charged with publish, threaten to publish, intimate visual material, a felony punishable by six months to two years in a state jail.

Satterfield is currently free on a $10,000 bond. The case has been assigned to 5th District Judge Bill Miller. Bowie County court records did not list an attorney of record for Satterfield on Tuesday.