Boogaloo Boy’s 50-Year Term To Stand, Appeals Court Rules

TEXARKANA, Texas–A Texas appellate court has upheld a 50-year sentence for a Hooks, Texas, man who armed himself with guns and a sword before driving around Texarkana, searching for a cop to kill, while livestreaming on Facebook in 2020.

Aaron Caleb Swenson, 41, a self-professed member of the anti-government group Boogaloo Boys, saw his third appellate opinion in the case come down last week, the fifth anniversary of Swenson’s armed hunt for police. The Sixth Court of Appeals in Texarkana, considering a November ruling from the Lone Star State’s highest court, affirmed Swenson’s conviction and sentence on a charge of attempted capital murder of a peace officer.

The first time the sixth appellate court had the case it tossed Swenson’s conviction on the charge but the Lone Star State’s highest criminal court, the Court of Criminal Appeals, disagreed and sent the case back to the lower appellate court for a second look in light of its ruling.

Bowie County First Assistant District Attorney Kelley Crisp told TXK Today, “Swenson proudly declared he was going to murder a police officer and everyone watching his livestream would be able to see him do it.”

“The Bowie County District Attorney’s Office aggressively prosecuted Swenson’s case with the express purpose of not only removing a dangerous individual from society but also deterring anyone else who would plan to harm or kill a police officer,” Crisp said. “ On September 17, 2021, a Bowie County jury swiftly convicted Swenson of the attempted capital murder of Texarkana, Texas Police Officer Jonathan Price and sentenced him to 50 years in prison.”

“The ultimate outcome of this case is a victory for law enforcement across the state and offers a layer of protection for the men and women who sacrifice so much to protect others,” Crisp said. “The law of attempt can and will be used to prosecute anyone who seeks to harm or kill a police officer. The Bowie County District Attorney’s Office is grateful this case has come to a just and right conclusion.”

Swenson had dressed himself in a Hawaiin shirt – a signature of the Boogaloos – and armed himself with three firearms, more than 100 rounds of ammunition and a katana sword he had forged himself the night of April 11, 2020. Swenson drove his Chevy pickup from his home in Hooks onto Interstate-30 and into Texarkana with a live Facebook feed on which he told his audience that he was hunting for a police officer to murder.

Police had been alerted to the live feed and were on alert when Swenson declared that he had spotted “his prey.” Officer Jonathan Price, who was watching the live feed while parked on the access road for the highway in front of St. Michael’s Hospital, testified that he drove away because he feared it was him that Swenson was turning to intercept.

Failing to find Price parked where he had first seen him, Swenson eventually finds himself behind a police car on the highway and soon realizes that behind him are a long line of patrol cars. Officers manage to spike one of Swenson’s tires and he eventually comes to a stop.

Heavy metal music blares from Swenson’s truck as he is surrounded by officers. After a standoff, Swenson finally surrenders.

In addition to the 50-year sentence for attempted capital murder of a peace officer, the jury sentenced Swenson to 20 years for terroristic threatening and to 10 years for evading arrest in a vehicle. District Judge John Tidwell was required to order the terms run at the same time because they occurred in a single criminal episode.

Swenson is currently serving his time at the Hughes Unit of the Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice in Gatesville, Texas, TDCJ’s website shows. Swenson will be eligible for parole in July, however, eligibility for parole is not a guarantee that parole will be granted.

If required to serve his full 50-year term, Swenson will be released in July 2040.