Man accused of sexual assault, drug possession

A New Boston, Texas, man is facing charges of aggravated sexual assault involving a disabled woman and drug charges related to items allegedly found on him at the time of his arrest earlier this month.

Daquiri Moss, 43, allegedly forced an 18-year-old woman with a mental disability to engage in sexual activity while he held a knife, according to a probable cause affidavit. The assault allegedly occurred in a New Boston apartment between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Sept. 2.

The alleged victim allegedly told her mother about the assault and police were called.

Later in the day Sept. 2, Moss allegedly went to the police station to speak to investigators. Moss denied any wrongdoing. Investigators collected three knives and Moss’s clothing at that time.

Moss was arrested Sept. 12 on a charge of aggravated sexual assault. When officers attempted to take Moss into custody after seeing him walking, Moss allegedly resisted arrest.

Moss allegedly struggled with officers again as they attempted to place him in a holding cell at the New Boston Police Department. Moss allegedly did not wish to give up his belt and resisted as they attempted to search him.

Moss allegedly fell to the floor while holding a glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamine in his hand. Moss allegedly broke the pipe by banging it on the floor. A small amount of methamphetamine was allegedly discovered on Moss as well.

Bail in the aggravated sexual assault case is set at $150,000. Bail on charges of possession of a controlled substance under one gram and tampering with physical evidence is set at $5,000 in each case.

