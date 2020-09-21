Texarkana Resources’ 2nd Annual Drawdown for Disabilities this Thursday

Advertisement

Texarkana Resources’ 2nd Annual Drawdown for Disabilities benefit is this Thursday at 6 p.m.

The event will be held at 1 Oak Hill Pl, Texarkana, TX.

$100 for a ticket that will admit two people to the event for a chance to win $5,000.

$20 for Drawdown insurance. Get your ticket before they run out, only one hundred will be sold.

There will be delicious food, beverages, entertainment, and a silent auction with some awesome items.

All proceeds will go towards helping support Texarkana Resources for the Disabled, Inc.

