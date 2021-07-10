Man accused of sexually assaulting woman outside local club

Advertisement

Texarkana, Arkansas, police have charged James Zumwalt, 41, with second-degree sexual assault in connection with alleged misconduct outside of a downtown club.

A woman reported July 1 to TAPD that she was outside the Crossties Venue on Broad Street in Texarkana, Arkansas, smoking a cigarette while watching the band play through a door, according to a probable cause document. The woman told police that she knew Zumwalt because they had worked together at a furniture store about a year before.

After asking the woman if she was enjoying herself, Zumwalt allegedly grabbed the woman by her neck with his right hand while grabbing her crotch with his left hand. Zumwalt allegedly made sexually graphic statements about what he planned to do to the woman before she was able to pull away from him.

Advertisement

“The suspect then asked her if she was going to tell someone what he had just done,” according to court documents.

Zumwalt has been charged with second-degree sexual assault. If convicted, he faces 5 to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $15,000.

