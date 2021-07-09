Texarkana Inclusive Playground-Eagle Scout Project

Advertisement

The City of Texarkana, Texas Parks & Recreation Department is partnering with Troop 16 Eagle Patrol to build an all-inclusive playground at Spring Lake Park.

What is an inclusive playground?

A universally designed, sensory-rich environment that enables children to develop physically, socially, and emotionally. A place that goes beyond minimum accessibility to create play experiences that meet a variety of needs and interests.

The Troop 16 Eagle Scouts will raise money for the project and have set up a GoFundMe account at

https://www.gofundme.com/f/w9n auq-eagle-scout-project. Click the link for more information, and to donate to this project.