Man accused of shooting another man in the back over relative’s suicide

Advertisement

A man accused of shooting another man in the back in August allegedly blamed him for the death of a relative.

Latavion Quintae Larry, 21, allegedly said “You killed my cousin,” as he fired shots in the area of 1400 Windsor Drive in Texarkana, Texas, according to probable cause documents. One bullet struck a man in the back who told police officers he fathered a child with a cousin of Larry’s who committed suicide approximately a year ago.

The shooting victim was able to drive himself to Wadley Hospital in Texarkana for treatment.

Advertisement

Larry has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. If found guilty he faces 2 to 20 years in prison.

Larry is currently free on a $100,000 bond.

