Miller County Man Arrested for First Degree Battery

Advertisement

On Saturday, October 2 at approximately 2pm, Miller County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence in the 18000 block of State Highway 237 in Miller County regarding a disturbance.

Upon arrival at the residence, Deputies met with witnesses and a victim, identified as 28-year-old James Nelson of Miller County who was found laying in the living room area of the residence with significant head trauma. Witnesses indicated that Mr. Nelson had been either shot or struck in the head by suspect, Richard S. Hargrove. Information reflected that Mr. Nelson attempted to intervene when Mr. Hargrove began assaulting his wife in the living room of the residence. Witnesses indicated that Mr. Hargrove was armed with a handgun and had possibly fled from the residence on foot. Deputies searched the residence and ensured that the scene was secure as EMS treated the victim who was transported by helicopter to an area hospital, and was subsequently transported to a medical facility in Tyler, Texas for treatment.

While on scene, Deputies were advised that the suspect, Hargrove, had allegedly run to a residence approximately 1/4 mile from the scene of the incident and was inside the residence. Miller County Deputies relocated to the residence in the 19000 block of State Highway 237 and made contact with the owner of the residence. The home owner stated that he believed that Richard Hargrove was inside the residence, but that he could not locate him. Members of the Miller County Sheriff’s Office and Troopers from the Arkansas State Police who were on duty entered the residence to search for Mr. Hargrove. Miller County Deputies located Mr. Hargrove hiding in the attic of the residence and took him into custody without further incident. Hargrove was subsequently transported to the Miller County Detention Center where he was booked for Battery 1st Degree for the injury to Nelson, and Domestic Violence Battery 3rd Degree for the initial assault involving his wife.

Advertisement

Miller County Criminal Investigators obtained a Search Warrant for the Hargrove residence in the 18000 block of Hwy. 237 to investigate the scene and collect evidence. Investigators also conducted a search at the residence in the 19000 block of Hwy. 237 where Hargrove was arrested.

Although witnesses and evidence indicated that at least 1 shot was fired from a weapon, medical reports reflect that Mr. Nelson suffered from significant trauma to the head but that there was no indication that a bullet had caused the injury. The victim remains hospitalized in stable condition following treatment.

Richard S. Hargrove, 33 of Miller County, remains in custody at MCDC pending first judicial appearance on charges of Battery 1st Degree, a Class B Felony and Domestic Battery 3rd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor. Additional charges are pending.

