Man accused of soliciting minor, 15, for sex

Advertisement

The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested a man in the parking lot of a Nash, Texas, dollar store this month who allegedly thought he was meeting a 15-year-old girl.

Julio Aguilar, 42, allegedly used a cell phone to communicate with someone he believed was a teen girl June 4, according to a probable cause affidavit.

“Aguilar asked, via text message, to meet and have sexual intercourse with the minor and agreed to pay money for sex,” according to the affidavit.

Advertisement

Aguilar agreed to a meeting at a specified time at the Dollar General parking lot at 800 New Boston Road in Nash. Aguilar allegedly said he would be driving a gray Camaro and sent a

picture of himself.

Officers with the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division conducted surveillance of the parking lot and observed Aguilar arrive on time in a 2012 Chevy Camaro.

Aguilar was arrested for online solicitation of a minor. Agents allegedly found two grams of methamphetamine and three grams of marijuana inside the Camaro.

Aguilar is charged with felony online solicitation of a minor, felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Court records show Aguilar has an immigration hold as well.

Aguilar is currently being held in the Bowie County jail. Bail is set at $50,000 in the online solicitation case, $20,000 in the meth possession case and $3,000 in the marijuana possession case. Because of the immigration hold however, release is not expected.

Aguilar is scheduled to appear in court next week before 5th District Judge Bill Miller.

