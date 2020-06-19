Twins Sign Two Pitchers from Incarnate Word

Advertisement

The Texarkana Twins announced today the addition of Brandon Troxler and Steve Hayward to the 2020 roster. Both players will be transferring to Incarnate Word this fall.

Troxler is a redshirt freshman out of Rockwall High School in the Dallas area. He was originally at Wichita State before transferring to the Cardinals. The Rockwall native is a two-way player and hit .349 throughout his high school career and posted a 2.33 ERA in his senior season.

Hayward is a sophomore closer from Flower Mound, TX who spent the previous season with Grayson College. He allowed 0 runs and tallied 12 strikeouts in five appearances for the Vikings, grabbing a win and two saves.

The Twins open the 2020 season at home against the Amarillo Sod Dogs on June 30 at 7:05 PM. This is slated to be the most exciting TCL season ever, with five minor league organizations being added to the league.

