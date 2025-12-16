Man Accused Of Stealing Check From Mailbox of Business

SPONSOR

TEXARKANA, Texas–A Springdale, Ark., man accused of stealing and cashing a check for more than $9,000 from a Nash, Texas, business’ mailbox last year is currently being held in the Bowie County jail on a theft charge, according to court records filed Monday.

David Dewayne Gwartney, 42, allegedly swiped a check for $9,043 to an insurance company in January 2024 from the business mailbox of Electrique Corp. in Nash, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The company’s bookkeeper reported to police that the check was cashed at Texana Bank in Texarkana, Texas, a few days after it had been put in the mailbox. While the amount of the check remained the same, the payee had allegedly been altered to reflect that Gwartney was the intended recipient of the funds, the affidavit said.

When Gwartney allegedly cashed the check, his personal information, including his date of birth, were written on the check, the affidavit said.

Gwartney was arrested on a charge of forgery on Nov. 26 and is being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set at $20,000, jail records show.

If convicted of forgery, Gwatney faces six months to two years in a state jail.

The case has been assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell.