Miller County Deputy Terminated, Arrested for Unauthorized $9,758 Withdrawals from K-9 Fund

SPONSOR

During the week of November 20, 2025, irregularities were identified in the Miller County Sheriff’s Office K-9 account. Preliminary review revealed that funds were unaccounted for and that multiple withdrawals had been made from the associated checking account without authorization through the proper chain of command.

The issue came to attention when routine financial oversight procedures revealed discrepancies between the account balance and recorded expenditures. Additional examinations showed that several withdrawals had been processed that were not linked to any approved K-9 program expenditures. The total number of unauthorized purchases was ninety (90). The total amount of unapproved withdrawals was $ 9,758.33.

Upon discovering the discrepancies, supervisors initiated an internal review of transaction records. The review determined that the withdrawals were not authorized by any individual within the approved supervisory chain.

SPONSOR

Analysis of banking documentation further indicated that all identified withdrawals were conducted by a single individual. Bank records and internal documentation showed that the withdrawals were executed solely by Deputy Shane Johnston, an employee of the Miller County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, December 5, 2025, Mr. Johnston’s employment with the Miller County Sheriff’s Office was terminated effective immediately. Later that afternoon, $9758.33 was returned to the Sheriff’s Office by Mr. Johnston, along with all of his equipment, vehicle, and the K-9. The withdrawals from the account were multiple purchases from Amazon, which were delivered to Mr. Johnston’s residence as well as other online website purchases.

The investigative findings were documented and subsequently forwarded to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review. Following that review, an arrest warrant was issued for the offense of Theft of Property.

At approximately 10:34 a.m. today, the warrant was executed, and Mr. Johnston was taken into custody and booked into the Miller County Detention Center.

Administrative protocols governing the handling of financial transactions and irregularities have been examined and will be modified to mitigate the risk of future incidents. In order to keep the public informed, we are providing this statement. However, the investigation remains ongoing under the direction of authorized command staff. Just before his termination, Mr. Johnston was still making efforts to collect donations from individuals. Individuals or businesses that have made contributions to the Miller County Sheriff’s Office K-9 account are requested to contact the agency’s Criminal Investigative Division at 870-774-3001.