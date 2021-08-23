Man accused of threatening patrol officer charged with terroristic threat against a peace officer

Advertisement

Texarkana, Texas, police officers arrested a man earlier this month after he allegedly threatened to beat a police officer to death.

Emanuel Baldwin, 36, is accused of telling Texarkana, Texas, Police Department Officer Cole Bredenberg that “If I see you on a call alone, I will beat you to death,” according to a probable cause document in Bowie County. Bredenberg was responding to a disturbance call Aug. 12 in the 1600 block of W. 9th when he came into contact with Baldwin.

Baldwin and a woman were allegedly involved in a verbal confrontation which led to the call to police. The woman reported that she and Baldwin had been living together for a couple of weeks. Baldwin was walking down the street with a large amount of personal belongings when he allegedly threw something on the ground.

Bredenberg told Baldwin to pick up the item and Baldwin allegedly said he would throw it in the trash. In the process of throwing away a gray backpack, Baldwin allegedly made the threat to Bredenberg.

Officers then placed Baldwin under arrest for terroristic threat against a peace officer.

“On the way to the jail, Baldwin made comments about how he had ‘chocked’ out officers in the past. He also stated that a judge needed to be shot in the head, which I believe he said Judge Slaughter,” the document states.

Baldwin has two previous convictions in Oklahoma for battery/assault on a police officer.

Baldwin is being held in the Bowie County jail. His bond is set at $30,000.

