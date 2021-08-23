CHRISTUS Health Encourages Vaccinations to Fight COVID-19, Including Boosters When You Become Eligible

Advertisement

This week, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) recommended booster shots for those fully vaccinated. As a health care leader in this region, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System wants our community to know we are aware of this important announcement.

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System and our healthcare heroes have been on the frontlines caring for patients and encouraging others to join in reducing the spread of COVID-19. Our commitment to Texarkana and surrounding region in keeping our communities safe by reducing those needing care is why we served by providing vaccines to the community through our clinics and mega-vaccine- hubs.

With the guidance issued over the last week, we know that boosters are currently limited to immunosuppressed people. This includes people who have had an organ transplant or who take immunosuppressive medications. Dr. Sam Bagchi, Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer for CHRISTUS Health, urges people to talk to their doctor about whether they qualify for a booster now. “Our focus remains on those unvaccinated and those currently eligible for the booster.”

“Starting in late September, we expect more federal guidance on the recommendation of the boosters more broadly, and we will follow that guidance as well. We will continue to serve our communities and educate that the evidence is clear: COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are safe and effective in reducing the risk of becoming infected and spreading the virus to others,” explained Dr. Bagchi.

Initial vaccine appointments for the unvaccinated are available today at vaccines.gov. This website is continuously updated with the latest information on COVID-19 and will have booster appointment scheduling once available.

CHRISTUS Health appreciates your trust in us. Together, with your help, we can protect this community we so proudly serve.