Man Accused Of Wielding Machete In Family Dispute

SIMMS, Texas–A 21-year-old man has been charged with felony assault in Bowie County for allegedly attempting to use a machete to assault his father last Saturday.

Mauricio Cordova had allegedly been drinking to celebrate his birthday on the night of Feb. 15, according to a probable cause affidavit. Cordova allegedly came into his father’s bedroom while he was in bed at about 1am Sunday morning and attempted to attack him while holding a machete and shoved him.

When deputies with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office arrived, Cordova’s father was reportedly outside in his underwear, despite the 37-degree temperature. The father used a translation feature on his cell phone to communicate with the deputies until a Spanish-speaking officer with the Texarkana, Ark., Police Dept. helped out with the translating via phone, the affidavit said.

When deputies attempted to take Cordova into custody, he allegedly struggled with officers and a taser was deployed to gain his control. One of the deputies reportedly suffered an injured arm during the tussle.

Cordova is being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set at $120,000. If convicted of aggravated assault on a family member with serious bodily injury, Cordova faces five to 99 years or life in prison.

The case has been assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell.