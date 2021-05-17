Man allegedly offered happy meal to 10-year-old for sex

Advertisement

A man who allegedly offered to buy a happy meal for a 10-year-old girl in exchange for a sexual encounter has been charged in Bowie County.

Eduardo Degollado Mendez, 37, has been arrested for indecency with a child by sexual contact and continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14. Mendez is related to the alleged victim and some of the alleged misconduct occurred at a relative’s home in Texarkana, Texas, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The case is being investigated by the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office.

Advertisement

Mendez is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bail amounts totaling $300,000.

If found guilty of indecency with a child, Mendez faces 2 to 10 years in prison. If found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, Mendez faces 25 to 99 years or life in prison with no parole eligibility.

